OTTAWA, March 6 Following is the text of the
Bank of Canada's interest rate statement that it issued on
Wednesday:
The Bank of Canada today announced that it is maintaining
its target for the overnight rate at 1 per cent. The Bank Rate
is correspondingly 1-1/4 per cent and the deposit rate is 3/4
per cent.
The global economic outlook is broadly consistent with the
Bank's projection in its January Monetary Policy Report (MPR).
Global financial conditions remain stimulative, despite recent
volatility. In the United States, the economic expansion is
continuing at a gradual pace and private sector demand is
gaining momentum. Fiscal drag in the United States over the next
two years remains consistent with the Bank's January projection,
although it is likely to be more front-loaded as a result of
sequestration cuts. The recession in Europe continues. Growth in
China has improved, while economic activity in some other major
emerging economies is expected to benefit from policy stimulus.
Commodity prices have remained at historically elevated levels,
although persistent transportation bottlenecks are leading to
continued discounts for Canadian heavy crude oil.
Canada's economy grew by 0.6 per cent at annual rates in the
fourth quarter of 2012, with solid growth across most domestic
components of GDP offset by a sharp reduction in the pace of
inventory investment. The Bank expects growth in Canada to pick
up through 2013, supported by modest growth in household
spending combined with a recovery in exports and solid business
investment. With a more constructive evolution of imbalances in
the household sector, residential investment is expected to
decline further from historically high levels. The Bank expects
trend growth in household credit to moderate further, with the
debt-to-income ratio stabilizing near current levels. Despite
the expected recovery in exports, they are likely to remain
below their pre-recession peak until the second half of 2014
owing to restrained foreign demand and ongoing competitiveness
challenges, including the persistent strength of the Canadian
dollar.
Total CPI inflation has been somewhat more subdued than
projected in the January MPR as a result of weaker core
inflation and lower mortgage interest costs, which were only
partially offset by higher gasoline prices. Low core inflation
reflects muted price pressures across a wide range of goods and
services, consistent with material excess capacity in the
economy. Core and total CPI inflation are expected to remain low
in the near term before rising gradually to reach 2 per cent
over the projection horizon as the economy returns to full
capacity and inflation expectations remain well-anchored.
Reflecting all of these factors, the Bank has decided to
maintain the target for the overnight rate at 1 per cent. With
continued slack in the Canadian economy, the muted outlook for
inflation, and the more constructive evolution of imbalances in
the household sector, the considerable monetary policy stimulus
currently in place will likely remain appropriate for a period
of time, after which some modest withdrawal will likely be
required, consistent with achieving the 2 per cent inflation
target.