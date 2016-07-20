By Leah Schnurr
| OTTAWA, July 20
OTTAWA, July 20 A long-awaited monthly payment
from the government for Canadian families that kicked in on
Wednesday is expected to provide a small but much-needed boost
to the Canadian economy, even if cash-strapped consumers use
some of the extra money to pay down debt.
The Canada Child Benefit was a key part of Prime Minister
Justin Trudeau's 2015 election platform and Liberal government's
March budget that placed a big bet on stimulus in the form of
tax cuts and infrastructure spending to help drag Canada from
the brink of recession.
The economy, still struggling to regain sustainable
momentum, likely shrank again in the second quarter as exports
disappointed and a massive wildfire in Alberta hurt oil
production.
The Bank of Canada last week said the child benefit should
help boost consumer spending and contribute to an economic
rebound in the third quarter.
The benefit replaces a similar measure under the previous
Conservative government but was aimed at giving more to lower
and middle income Canadians. Eligible families will get an
annual benefit of up to C$6,400 ($4,909.10) for every child
under 6, and up to C$5,400 for every child between 6 and 17.
Combined with previously announced changes to income tax,
the benefits should add 0.1 to 0.2 percentage points to economic
growth for the year, said Nick Exarhos, economist at CIBC.
"When the economy is slated to grow by just under its
economic potential this year ... a tick or two matters," he
said.
With retail sales at the start of the year already boosted
by unusually mild winter weather, the additional income should
help sales maintain their momentum, Exarhos said.
But with household debt-to-income ratios near record highs,
some Canadians will likely opt to save the money or pay down
debt, economists said.
With the biggest benefit aimed at families that make less
than C$30,000, it could help those that need it most, said
Jeffrey Schwartz, executive director at Consolidated Credit
Counseling Services of Canada.
"If they're in a position where they've had to resort to
debt to manage their daily lives, this may be the opportunity
that they can break free from that," Schwartz said.
Paul Ferley, assistant chief economist at RBC, expects
Canadians will spend about half of the extra income, with debt
repayment bringing a side benefit.
"It puts households longer-term in a stronger position, I
think that's all to the good."
($1 = C$1.3037)
(Reporting by Leah Schnurr; Editing by David Gregorio)