* Boivin reiterates October projections
* Sees growth slowing to 1.9 pct next year
* Domestic demand remains driver of growth
OTTAWA, Nov 17 The Bank of Canada expects the
economy to grow next year at its weakest pace since 2009,
driven by domestic demand, while exports continue to
underperform.
The outlook presented by Deputy Governor Jean Boivin in a
speech in Thompson, Manitoba, on Thursday reiterated
projections the central bank made in its quarterly report on
Oct. 26.
<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
Canada: US, EU troubles sapping strength [ID:nN1E79P13I]
Bank of Canada sees Q4 growth below 1 pct [ID:nN1E79P0T1]
BoC Monetary Policy Report: tiny.cc/7wgel
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>
The bank sees growth slowing to 1.9 percent next year from
an estimated 2.1 percent this year, according to Boivin's slide
presentation released to the media.
The bank also sees total consumer price index inflation and
core inflation returning to its 2 percent target by the end of
2013, Boivin said.
Domestic demand is projected to be weaker in years ahead,
but will remain the primary driver of growth, he added.
Exports, on the other hand, have not recovered as quickly from
the 2008-09 recession as they did following the 1990-92 and
1981-82 downturns.
The Bank of Canada has held its key interest rate at an
ultra-low 1 percent since September of last year, citing the
European debt crisis and U.S. weakness.
(Reporting by Louise Egan; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)