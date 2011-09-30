UPDATE 1-Nigerian economy projected to have shrunk 1.54 pct in 2016 - ministry
* Aims to cut petroleum product imports by 60 pct - document (Adds context)
(Updates with new release time)
OTTAWA, Sept 30 The release of Canada's July federal budget figures will be delayed to 12 p.m.(1600 GMT) Friday, a finance department spokesman said.
A spokesman had said earlier the figures would be delayed beyond the scheduled 11 a.m. release time due to a technical issue. (Reporting by David Ljunggren; writing by Jeffrey Hodgson; editing by Peter Galloway)
* Aims to cut petroleum product imports by 60 pct - document (Adds context)
ATHENS/BERLIN, Feb 11 Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras warned international lenders on Saturday not to heap new burdens on his country but said he believed the drawn-out bailout review with them would end well.
BERLIN, Feb 11 Greece's third bailout programme could fall apart as the International Monetary Fund has not yet made up its mind whether to take part in providng more aid, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said.