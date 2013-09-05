BRIEF-Canada Goose Holdings Inc sees U.S. IPO of up to 20 mln shares of subordinate voting shares - sec filing
* Canada Goose Holdings Inc sees u.s. Ipo of up to 20.0 million shares of subordinate voting shares - sec filing
Sept 5 Canada is targeting a federal debt-to-GDP (gross domestic product) ratio of 25 percent by 2021, Prime Minister Stephen Harper said on Thursday.
Harper, whose Conservative government has pledged to balance the federal budget by 2015, made the announcement at the Group of 20 summit in St. Petersburg, Russia.
* Canada Goose Holdings Inc sees u.s. Ipo of up to 20.0 million shares of subordinate voting shares - sec filing
* Reiterates will sell off all shares over next few years (Adds details on pricing provided by Bayer, analyst comment)
* Banc of California Inc- on february 28, subsidiary entered into a definitive asset purchase agreement with Caliber Home Loans, Inc - sec filing