(Adds comments from minister, background, opposition reaction)
By David Ljunggren
OTTAWA Feb 16 Canadian Finance Minister Bill
Morneau on Tuesday effectively conceded the government could not
balance the budget as quickly as promised, saying the return to
surplus would be achieved over the long term.
The Liberals won power last October on a pledge to run three
consecutive budget deficits of no more than C$10 billion ($7.2
billion) a year to help fund spending on infrastructure before
balancing the books in 2019/20.
Morneau - who says weak commodity prices mean the economic
outlook is worse than projected - told reporters the government
aimed "to maintain a goal of getting to a balanced budget over
the long term. We recognize that's challenging."
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau last week said it would be
hard to balance the books on time and confirmed that the first
deficit would be more than C$10 billion.
Morneau said the tough economic times meant it was doubly
important to stick to the plan to invest in infrastructure.
The opposition Conservatives said Morneau's spending would
cause a damaging structural deficit.
"He's giving himself permission to fail ... who knows what's
going to happen at the end of four years?" Conservative finance
critic Lisa Raitt told reporters.
($1=$1.39 Canadian)
(Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and
Sandra Maler)