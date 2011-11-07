* Budget update could come on Tuesday
* Focus on how soon the deficit can be eliminated
OTTAWA Nov 7 Canadian Finance Minister Jim
Flaherty may reveal his new fiscal forecasts as early as
Tuesday in Calgary, with the biggest question being whether he
will stick to plans to eliminate the budget deficit by
2014-15.
Every year, the government presents a budget update to
Parliament in October or November, including revised economic
growth and budget-balance figures.
A government official said the document could be delivered
in any of Flaherty's public appearances this month, including a
speech he is scheduled to make to the Calgary Chamber of
Commerce on Tuesday at 2:30 p.m (1930 GMT). He also has a
speech scheduled tentatively for Nov. 21 in Montreal.
During the campaign for the May 2 election, in which the
Conservatives led by Prime Minister Stephen Harper won a
majority government, they promised to cut a total of C$11
billion ($10.8 billion) in government spending over four
years.
The extra savings combined with solid economic growth were
expected to cut the annual budget balance from a shortfall of
C$34.4 billion ($33.7 billion) in 2010-11 to a surplus of C$3.7
billion by 2014-15.
But Flaherty has since downgraded substantially the
economic growth forecasts that underpinned that timetable,
leading some economists to doubt whether he will still be able,
or willing, to balance the books by the 2014-15 fiscal year.
($1=$1.02 Canadian)
(Reporting by Louise Egan; editing by Peter Galloway)