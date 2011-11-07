* Budget update could come on Tuesday

* Focus on how soon the deficit can be eliminated

OTTAWA Nov 7 Canadian Finance Minister Jim Flaherty may reveal his new fiscal forecasts as early as Tuesday in Calgary, with the biggest question being whether he will stick to plans to eliminate the budget deficit by 2014-15.

Every year, the government presents a budget update to Parliament in October or November, including revised economic growth and budget-balance figures.

A government official said the document could be delivered in any of Flaherty's public appearances this month, including a speech he is scheduled to make to the Calgary Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday at 2:30 p.m (1930 GMT). He also has a speech scheduled tentatively for Nov. 21 in Montreal.

During the campaign for the May 2 election, in which the Conservatives led by Prime Minister Stephen Harper won a majority government, they promised to cut a total of C$11 billion ($10.8 billion) in government spending over four years.

The extra savings combined with solid economic growth were expected to cut the annual budget balance from a shortfall of C$34.4 billion ($33.7 billion) in 2010-11 to a surplus of C$3.7 billion by 2014-15.

But Flaherty has since downgraded substantially the economic growth forecasts that underpinned that timetable, leading some economists to doubt whether he will still be able, or willing, to balance the books by the 2014-15 fiscal year.

($1=$1.02 Canadian) (Reporting by Louise Egan; editing by Peter Galloway)