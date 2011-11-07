* Focus on how soon the deficit can be eliminated

OTTAWA Nov 7 Canadian Finance Minister Jim Flaherty will reveal new fiscal forecasts on Tuesday in Calgary, and attention will focus on whether he will stick to plans to eliminate the government budget deficit by 2014-15.

The government presents a budget update to Parliament each October or November, including revised economic growth and budget-balance figures.

A government official said that this year the document will be delivered in Calgary, where Flaherty is scheduled to speak to the Calgary Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday at 2:30 p.m (1930 GMT).

The European debt crisis and the weak U.S. economy have buffeted export-reliant Canada this year, slowing growth and keeping the jobless rate high. Nevertheless, the Conservative government, which often preaches on the world stage about the merits of fiscal belt-tightening, has been reluctant to slow down its timetable for balancing the books.

During the campaign for the May 2 election, in which the Conservatives led by Prime Minister Stephen Harper won a majority government, the Conservatives promised to get rid of the deficit a year earlier than previously expected by cutting C$11 billion ($10.8 billion) in government spending over four years.

The Conservatives said that the cost-cutting savings, combined with solid economic growth, would take the annual budget balance from a shortfall of C$34.4 billion ($33.7 billion), or about 2 percent of gross domestic product, in 2010-11 to a surplus of C$3.7 billion in 2014-15.

But Flaherty has since downgraded substantially the economic growth forecasts that underpinned that timetable, leading some economists to doubt whether he will still be able, or willing, to meet the target. ($1=$1.02 Canadian) (Reporting by Louise Egan; editing by Peter Galloway)