* August deficit widens to C$3.17 bln from yr earlier
* April-August deficit C$6.2 bln vs yr-ago C$9.03 bln
OTTAWA Oct 26 Canada's federal budget deficit
dropped in the first five months of the fiscal year, falling to
C$6.2 billion ($6.2 billion) in April to August from a C$9.03
billion shortfall in the same period of last year, the
Department of Finance said on Friday.
The monthly deficit in August increased slightly to C$3.17
billion from C$3.1 billion in August 2011.
Revenues in the first five months of the fiscal year were up
by 3.4 percent compared with the same period in 2011, reflecting
higher income tax revenues, excise taxes and duties, the finance
department said.
Program expenses rose by 1.5 percent, mainly due to higher
transfer payments.
August revenues grew by 2.0 percent from August 2011 while
program expenses increased by 2.6 percent.