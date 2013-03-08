DIARY-Top Economic Events to April 27
Political and general news ** This Diary is filed daily ** -----------------------------------------------------------
OTTAWA, March 8 Private sector economists have cut their growth forecasts for the Canadian economy in 2013 due to volatile market conditions in the United States and Europe, Finance Minister Jim Flaherty said on Friday.
Flaherty, speaking to reporters after meeting the economists, did not give precise figures. He also said government revenues would be hit significantly by lower-than-expected growth in nominal gross domestic product but did not give details.
Despite the lower growth figures Ottawa was still on track to balance the budget in 2015/16, he added.
March 3 Caterpillar Inc was sued on Friday for allegedly deceiving shareholders about its business, one day after federal law enforcers raided three of its buildings in connection with a probe into the heavy machinery manufacturer's offshore tax practices.
March 3 Goldman Sachs Group Inc plans to move its risk management team into an independent unit, people familiar with the matter said, a move that is largely symbolic but signals its growing importance.