Peru's Credicorp reports 22.4 pct rise in Q4 net profit
LIMA, Feb 6 Peruvian financial holding company Credicorp reported 895 million soles ($275 million) in fourth-quarter net profit on Monday, up 22.4 percent from the same period a year earlier.
CALGARY, Alberta Nov 8 Canada pushed back its promised date to balance the budget by a year on Tuesday as a global economic slowdown takes its toll on a domestic economy that has been stronger than most rivals.
Finance Minister Jim Flaherty, updating his June budget, said the current deficit would be eradicated in the 2015-16 fiscal year, a similar timeframe to Germany, Britain and France. In June he had said it would be wiped out in 2014/15.
He said the 2011/12 deficit would be C$31 billion ($31 billion), slightly down from the initial forecast of C$32.3 billion, including savings targeted by Ottawa's deficit reduction plan.
Flaherty projected the 2012/13 deficit at C$26.4 billion, up from C$18.4 billion forecast in June.
It would diminish further to C$15.0 billion in 2013/14 and C$3.5 billion in 2014/15 with a surplus of C$600 million in 2015/16, he projected.
The federal debt-to-GDP ratio is expected to decline to 30.3 percent in 2016/17 from 33.9 percent in 2010/11, levels well below that of many other major economies.
($1=$1.01 Canadian) (Reporting by Randall Palmer, Louise Egan and David Ljunggren)
LIMA, Feb 6 Peruvian financial holding company Credicorp reported 895 million soles ($275 million) in fourth-quarter net profit on Monday, up 22.4 percent from the same period a year earlier.
SINGAPORE, Feb 7 Appetite for stocks and the euro ebbed on Tuesday as political and economic uncertainty sent investors sheltering in the Japanese yen and gold, while expectations China's foreign exchange reserves had fallen for a seventh month added to nervousness.
* Prices 6 million common units at a public offering price of $33.00 per common unit