CALGARY, Alberta Nov 8 Canada pushed back its promised date to balance the budget by a year on Tuesday as a global economic slowdown takes its toll on a domestic economy that has been stronger than most rivals.

Finance Minister Jim Flaherty, updating his June budget, said the current deficit would be eradicated in the 2015-16 fiscal year, a similar timeframe to Germany, Britain and France. In June he had said it would be wiped out in 2014/15.

He said the 2011/12 deficit would be C$31 billion ($31 billion), slightly down from the initial forecast of C$32.3 billion, including savings targeted by Ottawa's deficit reduction plan.

Flaherty projected the 2012/13 deficit at C$26.4 billion, up from C$18.4 billion forecast in June.

It would diminish further to C$15.0 billion in 2013/14 and C$3.5 billion in 2014/15 with a surplus of C$600 million in 2015/16, he projected.

The federal debt-to-GDP ratio is expected to decline to 30.3 percent in 2016/17 from 33.9 percent in 2010/11, levels well below that of many other major economies.

($1=$1.01 Canadian) (Reporting by Randall Palmer, Louise Egan and David Ljunggren)