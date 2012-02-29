BRIEF-Canacol Energy Ltd enters into $265 million senior secured term loan
* Canacol Energy Ltd enters into US $265 million senior secured term loan to replace existing credit agreement
OTTAWA Feb 29 The Canadian government will release the federal budget on March 29, Finance Minister Jim Flaherty said on Wednesday.
"This is a jobs and growth budget," he told reporters in Ottawa. "We are on track still (to balance the budget) for the medium term. There's been no significant change in the track." (Reporting by David Ljunggren; writing Jeffrey Hodgson; editing by Rob Wilson)
LONDON, Feb 16 The dollar headed for a second day of losses on Thursday, falling against the euro, yen and the basket of currencies that measures its broader strength, after hitting its highest in a month a day earlier.
Feb 16 Snap Inc, owner of the popular messaging app Snapchat, is seeking a valuation of between $16.20 billion and $18.52 billion in its highly awaited initial public offering.