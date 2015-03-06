(Adds data, background)
OTTAWA, March 6 The value of Canadian building
permits issued in January sank by 12.9 percent to C$6.13 billion
($4.90 billion), pulled down by sharply lower construction
intentions for non-residential buildings, Statistics Canada said
on Friday.
Market analysts had forecast a 4.3 percent drop. Revised
figures showed a 6.1 percent gain in December.
The value of non-residential permits dropped by 22.8 percent
in January on weaker demand in the major provinces of Alberta,
British Columbia and Ontario. Construction intentions fell for
educational institutions, medical facilities and nursing homes.
The value of residential permits dropped by 7.0 percent,
largely due to a 21.0 percent drop in permits for multifamily
dwellings - a fourth consecutive monthly decline.
The news will be of interest to the Canadian government,
which says it is closely watching the booming condo market but
has so far played down talk of a bubble.
($1=$1.25 Canadian)
(Reporting by David Ljunggren Editing by W Simon)