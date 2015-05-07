(Adds details from report)
OTTAWA May 7 The value of Canadian building
permits saw its biggest increase in six months in March, helped
by a gain in construction intentions for multi-family homes in
Ontario and British Columbia, data from Statistics Canada showed
on Thursday.
The value of permits issued for the month jumped 11.6
percent to C$6.87 billion ($5.69 billion), handily topping
economists' forecasts for a gain of 2.5 percent.
It was the first increase in three months and the biggest
gain since September 2014, the agency said.
The value of non-residential permits climbed 22.1 percent,
with increases seen in several provinces, including British
Columbia and Alberta. Construction intentions were higher for a
variety of institutional and commercial buildings.
Residential permits rose 6.6 percent, driven by a 19.6
percent rise in plans for multi-family buildings, which includes
primarily apartments and condominiums. Construction plans for
single-family homes slipped 3.4 percent, down for the second
month in a row, with oil-sensitive Alberta seeing the largest
drop.
($1 = $1.2078 Canadian)
