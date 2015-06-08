OTTAWA, June 8 The value of Canadian building
permits unexpectedly surged in April for the second month in a
row, led by the non-residential sector amid construction plans
for medical facilities and government buildings, data from
Statistics Canada showed on Monday.
The value of permits rose 11.6 percent to C$7.8 billion
($6.3 billion). That exceeded economists' expectations for a
decline of 6 percent and added on to March's upwardly revised
13.6 percent gain.
The value of non-residential permits soared 30.2 percent,
thanks to higher construction intentions for institutional,
commercial and industrial buildings.
Residential permits rose 1.2 percent as construction
intentions for single-family homes saw the first increase in
three months, of 6.6 percent.
Building plans for multi-family homes slipped 4.5 percent
after two months of strong gains.
($1 = $1.2437 Canadian)
(Reporting by Leah Schnurr; Editing by Bernadette Baum)