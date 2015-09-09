(Adds data from report)
OTTAWA, Sept 9 The value of Canadian building
permits issued in July fell less than expected as a decline in
construction intentions for non-residential buildings was offset
by a surge in plans for multi-family homes, data from Statistics
Canada showed on Wednesday.
Building permits decreased 0.6 percent to C$7.74 billion
($5.85 billion), far short of economists' expectations for a
decline of 5.0 percent. June's figures were also revised up to
an increase of 15.5 percent.
Intentions for non-residential construction slumped 13.9
percent on a decrease in plans for institutional buildings,
including educational and medical facilities. Permits for
industrial buildings also fell.
But residential building permits jumped 8.7 percent as
contractors planned to build more multi-family dwellings, which
include apartment buildings and condominiums. The gains were led
by British Columbia and Ontario, which both have robust condo
markets in their major cities.
The Canadian economy saw a mild recession in the first half
of the year, but economists and policymakers expect growth will
resume in the third quarter.
($1 = $1.3225 Canadian)
