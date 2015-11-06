(Adds details from report)
OTTAWA Nov 6 The value of Canadian building
permits unexpectedly tumbled for the second month in a row in
September on a drop in construction intentions for residential
buildings, data from Statistics Canada showed on Friday.
Permits fell 6.7 percent, far short of analysts expectations
for a gain of 1.3 percent.
Residential building permits dropped by 11.6 percent, driven
by a slump in intentions for multi-family dwellings. Much of
that decline came from the province of Ontario, which had seen a
large increase the month before.
Non-residential construction plans increased by 1.6 percent,
helped by a rise in permits for industrial buildings.
(Reporting by Leah Schnurr; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)