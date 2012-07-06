Russia finmin will offer OFZ bonds for households in April
SOCHI, Russia, Feb 27 Russia's finance ministry will start selling rouble treasury bonds for households in April, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Monday.
* Housing permits rise 8.5 percent in May
* Non-residential permits up 6 percent
OTTAWA, July 6 The value of building permits issued in Canada jumped 7.4 percent in May from April to its highest in five years, boosted by construction plans for institutional buildings and for multi-family housing in the Western region of the country.
The jump - far bigger than the 1.4 percent increase forecast by analysts in a Reuters poll - followed a 4.4 percent drop in April.
The value of residential permits rose 8.5 percent in the month after four straight months of decline.
Permits for multi-family dwellings skyrocketed 17.7 percent mainly due to strong building intentions in the West Coast province British Columbia, as well as in Ontario and Nova Scotia. Singe-family dwelling permits rose 2.1 percent.
On the non-residential side, permits rose 6 percent in May on plans to build medical facilities, government buildings and schools, which resulted in a 69.4 percent jump in permits for institutional buildings. (Reporting by Louise Egan; Editing by James Dalgleish)
LONDON, Feb 27 France's 10-year bond yield fell to a one-month low on Monday, after latest polls suggested French independent candidate Emmanuel Macron would easily beat far-right leader Marine Le Pen in the second round of presidential elections in May.
* Rexel launches 300 million euros ($316.9 million) notes offering