* Housing permits advance 4.2 pct
* Non-residential permits fall 12.3 pct
OTTAWA, Aug 7 The value of building permits
issued in Canada fell 2.5 percent in June from a five-year high
in May as a sharp decline in non-residential construction plans
outweighed a gain in housing, seasonally adjusted data by
Statistics Canada showed on Tuesday.
Analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast, on average, a 3.6
percent drop in building permits amid signs the country's heated
housing market is cooling. The decrease only partially eroded
the 7.1 percent jump in May, and the C$6.8 billion ($6.8
billion) value of permits in June was the highest since December
2011.
Housing permits rose for the second straight month after
four consecutive declines, advancing 4.2 percent following a
revised 9.6 percent jump in May.
Permits for single-family units and for multiple-family
units both rose in value by 4.2 percent. The central province of
Ontario led the gains in both categories.
Non-residential permits fell 12.3 percent following a 3.6
percent increase in May, mainly because of weaker construction
plans for government buildings in the Western province of
British Columbia and for medical facilities in Alberta.
Those two westernmost provinces saw a drop-off in plans for
both housing and non-housing construction projects, Statscan
said.
Although Canadian home prices hit a third straight record
high in June, extending a steady climb that had triggered fears
of a property bubble, a slowdown in the pace of price increases
suggested the red-hot housing market is cooling.
($1 = $0.998 Canadian)
(Reporting by Louise Egan; Editing by James Dalgleish)