OTTAWA, Sept 7 The value of building permits issued in Canada fell in July, with the biggest decline seen in multi-family residential projects, in another sign the hot housing market may be cooling.

Municipalities issued permits in July worth 2.3 percent less than those issued in June, Statistics Canada said on Friday, with the province of Ontario contributing most to the decline.

Statscan said permits were flat in June, revised from a 2.5 percent drop initially reported, and gained a hefty 7.1 percent in May.

Analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast, on average, a 1.5 percent drop in permits in July.

The value of housing permits fell 2.4 percent following two months of strong gains, with construction intentions for multiple family dwellings sliding 4.3 percent. Plans for single-family buildings decreased by 0.9 percent.

In the non-residential sector, permits were down 2.1 percent as a slowdown in institutional and industrial construction outweighed gains in the commercial component. Non-residential permits had fallen 9.0 percent in June.