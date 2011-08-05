* Permits rise 2.1 pct in June after 20.9 pct in May

* Analysts had forecast 5.0 pct fall

* Nonresidential up 3.0 pct, industrial up 78.7 pct

* Residential up 1.5 pct, led by single-family homes (Adds details)

OTTAWA, Aug 5 The value of Canadian building permits rose a tepid 2.1 percent in June after a 20.9 percent increase in May, Statistics Canada said on Friday.

The median forecast in a Reuters survey of analysts had been for a 5.0 percent decline.

Nonresidential permits, which had an outsized 51.1 percent gain in May, continued to advance by 3.0 percent in June, led by a 78.7 percent jump in the industrial sector.

Residential permits rose by 1.5 percent after a 5.2 percent increase in May. Single-family homes advanced while multi-family dwellings declined slightly after a substantial gain in May.

The year-on-year picture was less bright, showing a 0.5 percent decline overall, though the residential component was up 5.6 percent. (Reporting by Randall Palmer; editing by Chandra Ramarathnam)