OTTAWA, Aug 5 The value of Canadian building permits rose a tepid 2.1 percent in June after a 20.9 percent increase in May, Statistics Canada said on Friday.
The median forecast in a Reuters survey of analysts had been for a 5.0 percent decline.
Nonresidential permits, which had an outsized 51.1 percent gain in May, continued to advance by 3.0 percent in June, led by a 78.7 percent jump in the industrial sector.
Residential permits rose by 1.5 percent after a 5.2 percent increase in May. Single-family homes advanced while multi-family dwellings declined slightly after a substantial gain in May.
The year-on-year picture was less bright, showing a 0.5 percent decline overall, though the residential component was up 5.6 percent. (Reporting by Randall Palmer; editing by Chandra Ramarathnam)
ATHENS/BERLIN, Feb 11 Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras warned international lenders on Saturday not to heap new burdens on his country but said he believed the drawn-out bailout review with them would end well.
BERLIN, Feb 11 Greece's third bailout programme could fall apart as the International Monetary Fund has not yet made up its mind whether to take part in providng more aid, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said.