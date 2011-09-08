* Permits rise 6.3 pct in July, match record high

* Residential up 14.6 pct, nonresidential down 4.5 pct (Adds details)

OTTAWA, Sept 8 The value of Canadian building permits jumped by 6.3 percent to C$7.0 billion (US$7.1 billion) in July, matching a record set in May 2007, Statistics Canada said on Thursday.

Market analysts forecast a 1.0 percent drop in July from June.

Residential permits rose by 14.6 percent to C$4.3 billion, the third consecutive monthly gain, on an increase in multiple-family dwellings. Much of the strength was accounted for by Ontario, Canada's most populous province.

Nonresidential permits slipped by 4.5 percent to C$2.7 billion on a 40.1 percent drop in the value of the industrial component. The overall value of all permits was 11.6 percent higher than in July 2010. ($1=$0.98 Canadian) (Reporting by David Ljunggren; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)