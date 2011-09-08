* Permits rise 6.3 pct in July, match record high
* Residential up 14.6 pct, nonresidential down 4.5 pct
(Adds details)
OTTAWA, Sept 8 The value of Canadian building
permits jumped by 6.3 percent to C$7.0 billion (US$7.1 billion)
in July, matching a record set in May 2007, Statistics Canada
said on Thursday.
Market analysts forecast a 1.0 percent drop in July from
June.
Residential permits rose by 14.6 percent to C$4.3 billion,
the third consecutive monthly gain, on an increase in
multiple-family dwellings. Much of the strength was accounted
for by Ontario, Canada's most populous province.
Nonresidential permits slipped by 4.5 percent to C$2.7
billion on a 40.1 percent drop in the value of the industrial
component. The overall value of all permits was 11.6 percent
higher than in July 2010.
($1=$0.98 Canadian)
(Reporting by David Ljunggren; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)