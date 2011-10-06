* Permits fall 10.4 pct in August from July

* Nonresidential down 16.6 pct, residential down 6 pct

(Adds details)

OTTAWA, Oct 6 The value of Canadian building permits plunged 10.4 percent in August from July for a second consecutive decline, Statistics Canada said on Thursday.

Analysts surveyed by Reuters had on average forecast an increase of 0.3 percent in August from July. Permits slipped 0.4 percent in July, according to revised data.

Housing permits fell 6 percent to C$3.6 billion ($3.5 billion) following three monthly increases, dragged down by a sharp 8.9 percent drop in building intentions for multifamily dwellings. Single family intention were down 4.1 percent. Ontario and Quebec, Canada's two most populous provinces, led the declines.

Nonresidential permits sank 16.6 percent to C$2.3 billion on a 20.6 percent drop in the value of commercial building intentions in Ontario. Institutional building permits fell 17.1 percent while industrial building permits rose 1.8 percent.

The overall value of all permits was still 3.9 percent higher than in August 2010.

($1=$1.04 Canadian) (Reporting by Louise Egan and Howaida Sorour; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)