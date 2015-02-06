(Corrects to largest gain since June 2014, from May 2014 in second paragraph)

OTTAWA Feb 6 The value of Canadian building permits rose by a higher-than-expected 7.7 percent in December on strong growth in non-residential construction intentions, Statistics Canada data indicated on Friday.

Non-residential building permits climbed by 22.9 percent, the largest gain since June 2014, on double-digit growth in the commercial, industrial, and institutional components that make up the index. Residential construction intentions showed no growth, as gains in Alberta, British Columbia and Quebec were offset by a decline in Ontario.

Month on month (pct)

Dec Nov(rev) Nov(prev) Total +7.7 -13.6 -13.8 Residential 0.0 -2.5 -3.1 Nonresidential +22.9 -29.4 -29.2 NOTE: Analysts surveyed by Reuters had expected an increase of 5.0 percent in the value of building permits in December. All figures are seasonally adjusted. (Reporting by Peter N Henderson, editing by Leah Schnurr)