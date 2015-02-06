(Corrects to largest gain since June 2014, from May 2014 in
second paragraph)
OTTAWA Feb 6 The value of Canadian building
permits rose by a higher-than-expected 7.7 percent in December
on strong growth in non-residential construction intentions,
Statistics Canada data indicated on Friday.
Non-residential building permits climbed by 22.9 percent,
the largest gain since June 2014, on double-digit growth in the
commercial, industrial, and institutional components that make
up the index. Residential construction intentions showed no
growth, as gains in Alberta, British Columbia and Quebec were
offset by a decline in Ontario.
Month on month (pct)
Dec Nov(rev) Nov(prev)
Total +7.7 -13.6 -13.8
Residential 0.0 -2.5 -3.1
Nonresidential +22.9 -29.4 -29.2
NOTE: Analysts surveyed by Reuters had expected an increase of
5.0 percent in the value of building permits in December. All
figures are seasonally adjusted.
(Reporting by Peter N Henderson, editing by Leah Schnurr)