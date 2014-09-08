BRIEF-S&P says Connecticut's series 2017A and B general obligation bonds rated 'AA-' with a negative outlook
March 20 S&P on Connecticut's series 2017A and B general obligation bonds
(Corrects polling estimate in last paragraph to a decrease of 6.8 percent from a decrease of 10.0 percent)
OTTAWA, Sept 8 Sept 8 The value of Canadian building permits unexpectedly jumped in July, by 11.8 percent, to a record level, and June's increase was also revised up to 16.4 percent, according to Statistics Canada data released on Monday.
Condo and apartment projects in Ontario and British Columbia were largely responsible for the increase. The value of building permits for multi-family dwellings shot up by 43.4 percent. The total value of building permits rose to a seasonally adjusted C$9.16 billion ($8.40 billion) from June's record C$8.20 billion.
Month on month (pct)
July June(rev) June (prev) Total +11.8 +16.4 +13.5 Residential +18.0 +0.8 +0.4 Nonresidential +5.2 +39.0 +32.5 NOTE: Analysts surveyed by Reuters had expected a decrease of 6.8 percent in the value of building permits in July. All figures are seasonally adjusted.
($1=$1.09 Canadian)
(Reporting by Randall Palmer; Editing by David Ljunggren) (Reporting by Randall Palmer)
March 20 Hedge fund Elliott Management Corp, which is in the throes of a proxy battle with Arconic Inc , demanded on Monday an independent review of the company's voting agreement with private equity firm Oak Hill Capital Partners.
* Co, Cerberus agreed to expand amount of allowable one-time charges incurred after February 26, 2016 from $28.1 million to $38.0 million