BRIEF-Moody's assigns AA2 to $103 mln Washington State COPS Series 2017A
* Moody's assigns AA2 to $103 mln Washington State COPS Series 2017A; Outlook stable Source text for Eikon:
(Adds details from report)
OTTAWA Dec 8 Canada's industrial capacity saw its biggest gain on record in the third quarter as oil and gas production resumed following wildfires in northern Alberta, data from Statistics Canada showed on Thursday.
Capacity utilization rose to 81.9 percent from a revised 79.7 percent in the second quarter. The rise was the largest quarterly increase since the agency began tracking industrial capacity in 1987.
Oil and gas extraction was the main contributor, with capacity in the sector rising to 82.3 percent. Wildfires in the Fort McMurray area in May, as well as scheduled maintenance outages, had disrupted operations in the second quarter.
In the manufacturing sector, firms operated at 82.6 percent of capacity, up from a revised 81.9 percent in the second quarter. The sector was lifted by manufacturing in non-durable goods, including in the food manufacturing industry.
(Reporting by Leah Schnurr; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
SAO PAULO, Jan 26 Brazil's top monetary policy body approved on Thursday restrictions to revolving credit lines offered by credit card companies, in a long expected move aimed at reducing interest rates for consumers.
PHILADELPHIA, Jan 26 President Donald Trump pushed Republican lawmakers on Thursday for swift action on a sweeping agenda including his planned U.S.-Mexican border wall, tax cuts and repealing the Obamacare law, despite tensions over timetables and priorities.