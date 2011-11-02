* Carney says more "vigilant" on C$ in volatile times

* Sees limited pass-through of strong C$ on retail prices

By Louise Egan

OTTAWA, Nov 2 Canada's central bank is particularly "vigilant" in monitoring the effects of currency moves on inflation in times of great volatility, Bank of Canada Governor Mark Carney said on Wednesday.

"We look to understand the reasons behind its movements, their impact on the underlying economy, also then the impact more directly and mechanically through to the CPI (consumer price index), and we adjust monetary policy appropriately," Carney told Canadian senators on the Senate Committee on National Finance.

"Obviously in times of great change or great volatility we have to be even more vigilant in terms of that analysis," he said.

The Senate Committee on National Finance is looking into the reasons and possible remedies for higher retail prices in Canada compared with the United States, even though the Canadian dollar had traded above parity with the greenback for much of this year.

In Carney's presentation he said the bank estimates that Canadian retail-goods prices were 11 percent higher than in the United States in September. That differential was 18 percent in April.

He cited several reasons why prices are slow to change, including higher labor costs in Canada, transportation costs, more competition and economies of scale in the U.S. market and a weaker U.S. economy which could prompt retailers to provide more discounts.

Exchange rate movements are quickly reflected in a small range of goods like fruits, vegetables, gasoline and meat prices, Carney said. But for value-added goods and services, currency swings are not reflected as quickly.

"However, estimates of pass-through at a more aggregated level, such as core CPI or total CPI, are quite low," Carney said.

The bank estimates that a 10 percent rise in the value of the Canadian dollar would be expected to lower the level of total consumer price index by 0.4 percent. (Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)