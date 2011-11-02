OTTAWA Nov 2 Canada's central bank is
particularly "vigilant" in monitoring the effects of currency
moves on inflation in times of great volatility, Bank of Canada
Governor Mark Carney said on Wednesday.
"We look to understand the reasons behind its movements,
their impact on the underlying economy, also then the impact
more directly and mechanically through to the CPI (consumer
price index), and we adjust monetary policy appropriately,"
Carney told Canadian senators on the Senate Committee on
National Finance.
"Obviously in times of great change or great volatility we
have to be even more vigilant in terms of that analysis," he
said.
Carney said the bank's analysis led it estimate that a 10
percent rise in the value of the Canadian dollar would be
expected to lower the level of total consumer price index by
0.4 percent.
(Reporting by Louise Egan; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)