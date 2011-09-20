SAINT JOHN, New Brunswick, Sept 20 The European Union has sufficient internal resources to stem the widening debt crisis without resorting to external sources of capital, Bank of Canada Governor Mark Carney said on Tuesday.

"They have more than sufficient resources ... in the European monetary union countries to address the situation in the peripheral economies and even some of the core countries that are being put under strain," Carney said in response to a question from the audience following a speech.

"In many respects to look to the external sources of capital, whether it's from a major reserve holder like China or from the IMF or other pools of capital ... is a question of political will to take the decision to deploy the resources that they have to address it." (Reporting by Frank McGurty, Writing by Louise Egan; editing by Peter Galloway)