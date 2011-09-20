SAINT JOHN, New Brunswick, Sept 20 The European
Union has sufficient internal resources to stem the widening
debt crisis without resorting to external sources of capital,
Bank of Canada Governor Mark Carney said on Tuesday.
"They have more than sufficient resources ... in the
European monetary union countries to address the situation in
the peripheral economies and even some of the core countries
that are being put under strain," Carney said in response to a
question from the audience following a speech.
"In many respects to look to the external sources of
capital, whether it's from a major reserve holder like China or
from the IMF or other pools of capital ... is a question of
political will to take the decision to deploy the resources
that they have to address it."
