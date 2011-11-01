OTTAWA Nov 1 Europe's problems go deeper than
Greece, and this week's G20 summit in France needs to step back
and get to grips with weakness throughout the advanced
economies, Bank of Canada Governor Mark Carney said on
Tuesday.
"Greece is important - it's important for Greece, it's
important for some financial institutions. But in the bigger
scheme of things, it's not that important. It's 1-1/2 percent
of euro area GDP (gross domestic product), for example," Carney
said in a CTV television interview.
He said that other elements of last week's euro area deal
are as important, if not more important, than the specifics of
the Greek situation - particularly the need for fiscal and
structural reforms and dealing with monetary union itself.
Leaders of the Group of 20 big economies need to be sure to
move forward with their action plan to rotate demand to
emerging countries, through exchange rate as well as fiscal and
structural reform, Carney said.
(Reporting by Randall Palmer; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)