OTTAWA Nov 1 Europe's problems go deeper than Greece, and this week's G20 summit in France needs to step back and get to grips with weakness throughout the advanced economies, Bank of Canada Governor Mark Carney said on Tuesday.

"Greece is important - it's important for Greece, it's important for some financial institutions. But in the bigger scheme of things, it's not that important. It's 1-1/2 percent of euro area GDP (gross domestic product), for example," Carney said in a CTV television interview.

He said that other elements of last week's euro area deal are as important, if not more important, than the specifics of the Greek situation - particularly the need for fiscal and structural reforms and dealing with monetary union itself.

Leaders of the Group of 20 big economies need to be sure to move forward with their action plan to rotate demand to emerging countries, through exchange rate as well as fiscal and structural reform, Carney said. (Reporting by Randall Palmer; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)