OTTAWA Nov 23 The Bank of Canada will keep "considerable monetary stimulus in place," in part because of a European debt crisis that "appears barely contained," Governor Mark Carney said on Wednesday.

Carney said that as recently as July, markets had been expecting the central bank to raise rates soon. But since then the Canadian economy has been hit by several shocks, in particular Europes debt woes.

"European authorities have announced important plans to provide time to refound their monetary union, but acute strains persist. At this point, the crisis appears barely contained," he said in the prepared text of a speech he was to give in Montreal.

Carney - the new head of the G20s Financial Stability Board - also cited what he said would be subdued inflationary pressures next year, as the result of slower growth and the reversal of sharp increases in food and energy prices.

"In this environment, the Bank judges it appropriate to maintain the considerable monetary stimulus in place," he said.

Carney said preliminary evidence suggested economic growth in the second half of the year would be slightly stronger than 1.4 percent the Bank of Canada had predicted last month. (Reporting by David Ljunggren; editing by Randall Palmer)