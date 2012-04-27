* Don't repeat U.S. mistakes on housing, Carney says
* Says C$ plays big role in monetary policy
(Adds details on debt, currency)
OTTAWA, April 27 Bank of Canada Governor Mark
Carney said on Friday that Canada will continue to attract large
flows of cheap foreign capital and that those funds should be
used to make companies more productive rather than to build
houses.
"It is reasonable to expect that Canada will attract for the
next decade or so sizeable foreign capital ... and the question
is what are we going to do with that capital," Carney told a
business audience in Ottawa. "Are we going to build houses ...
or are we going to invest in our businesses and retool our
competitiveness?"
Carney also repeated his warnings about excess household
debt as Canadians take out mortgages at extremely low borrowing
rates, saying the country should heed the lessons of the U.S.
housing crash.
"We've seen this movie. It just played in a major cinema just
south of here, over and over and over again, and it would be the
height of folly to repeat those mistakes," he said.
"There's a variety of things we can do, have done and could
do prospectively to make sure that doesn't happen."
He also repeated that the strong Canadian dollar is a
challenge for the economy. The central bank is "not obsessed"
with the value of the currency but it does play a big role in
determining monetary policy, he said.
(Reporting By Louise Egan; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson; and
Peter Galloway)