OTTAWA Aug 19 The Bank of Canada will be "prudent" as it determines whether to withdraw stimulus from the domestic economy in the face of a weak U.S. recovery and tensions in Europe that could yet trigger more market problems, the bank's head said on Friday.

In testimony prepared for a parliamentary committee, Bank of Canada Governor Mark Carney said the United States faces its weakest economic recovery since the Great Depression, after a recession that turned out to be deeper than first thought.

Problems surrounding Europe's sovereign debt crisis had intensified, he added.

"Acute fiscal and financial strains in Europe have triggered a generalized retrenchment from risk-taking and could yet prompt more severe dislocations in global funding markets," Carney said. (Reporting by Randall Palmer, writing by Janet Guttsman; Editing by Frank McGurty)