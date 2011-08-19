As the Minister of Finance has rightly emphasised and recent events have reinforced, fiscal sustainability is fundamental. It is essential to maintain Canada's fiscal advantage with an appropriately paced fiscal consolidation plan, consistent with the G-20's Toronto Summit commitments.

Similarly, private credit cannot grow without limit. Canadians are now as indebted as the Americans and the British.

In an environment of exceptionally low interest rates, we must be careful not to repeat the mistakes of others who now face the challenges of simultaneously lowering unsustainable public and private debt burdens.

Bank Policy

There are five ways in which the Bank will continue to support Canada's economic expansion in this difficult external environment.

First, the best contribution that monetary policy can make is to keep inflation low, stable and predictable. Monetary policy is guided by our 2 per cent target for total CPI inflation. This is a symmetric commitment. That is, the Bank cares as much about inflation being below target as above.

Since the crisis erupted, the Bank has demonstrated its flexibility and nimbleness in the conduct of monetary policy. As the Canadian recovery has progressed, we have emphasised that we would be prudent with respect to the possible withdrawal of any degree of monetary stimulus.

As we highlighted in our most recent MPR, our approach will always be guided by comprehensive, considered analysis and informed judgment rather than mechanical rules. This is particularly important in the current environment of material external headwinds. To state the obvious, if the outlook for growth and inflation changes, the path for monetary policy will be affected accordingly.

Second, the Bank will take the necessary steps to ensure that core funding markets remain liquid. In the event of a major systemic shock, the Bank has a wide range of tools to provide exceptional liquidity, consistent with a principles-based framework. At the same time, central bank liquidity should not be a substitute for sound risk management by private financial institutions. Accordingly, the Bank will continue to work with the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (OSFI) to guard against moral hazard by ensuring that private banks maintain adequate liquidity buffers.

Third, we must continue to build a more resilient financial system in Canada and globally. Recent events underscore the importance of implementing G-20 financial reforms, notably the capital and liquidity requirements under Basel III. Given the leading positions of our banks and the consistency of the new standards with Canada's, now is not the time for Canada to move from the front to the back of the class. Moreover, it is in Canada's interests to ensure that others follow our example. This will reduce the risk that another foreign financial crisis sideswipes our economy.

Fourth, the Bank will continue to work with its federal partners to monitor risks to financial stability and to develop appropriate responses. An example has been the measured approach to rising household indebtedness. Since 2008, the federal government has taken a series of prudent and timely measures to tighten mortgage insurance requirements in order to support the long-term stability of the Canadian housing market.

Finally, since the biggest risks to our economy come from abroad, the Bank must work with international colleagues as they tackle the twin challenges of reducing excessive private and public debt. The situation is most acute in Europe where credible national fiscal plans need to be supplemented by broader changes to European economic governance and fiscal arrangements. We are in constant, intensive discussions with our European colleagues bilaterally and through the G-7, the G-20, the Bank for International Settlements and the Financial Stability Board.

As the Bank has stressed repeatedly, the core challenge is to rebalance demand between advanced and emerging economies. To this end, the Bank is investing in current G-20 efforts to develop a framework for open capital flows, working with the FSB to devise and implement comprehensive financial reforms, and collaborating with our colleagues in the Department of Finance to guide the G-20 framework for strong, sustainable and balanced growth. Rebalancing will require significant changes to fiscal, structural and exchange rate policies across a broad range of countries.

To conclude, the challenges in the current global economic environment are significant, but so too are the opportunities for Canada. Our corporations and governments have strong balance sheets, our financial institutions are among the most resilient in the world, and our economy can be geared to the future sources of global growth. To take advantage of these attributes, we will need continued, heavy investment to improve productivity and sustained, innovative efforts to develop new markets.

For its part, the Bank has a wide range of tools and policy options that it will continue to deploy as appropriate in order to ensure that Canadians can seize these opportunities in an environment of domestic macroeconomic and financial stability.