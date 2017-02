NEW YORK Oct 26 Bank of Canada Governor Mark Carney said on Wednesday he was confident Europe would succeed in containing its debt crisis but warned that euro zone banks will still face pressures that could be felt in Canada and the United States.

"Even with containment, there will be quite strong deleveraging pressures on the European banking system," Carney said at the Economist's Buttonwood conference in New York. "That pressure will be felt in Canada, the U.S. and other markets." (Reporting by Steven C. Johnson and Kristina Cooke; editing by Dan Grebler)