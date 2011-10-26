NEW YORK Oct 26 Bank of Canada Governor Mark
Carney said on Wednesday he was confident Europe would succeed
in containing its debt crisis, but warned that euro zone banks
will still face pressures that could be felt in Canada and the
United States.
"Even with containment, there will be quite strong
deleveraging pressures on the European banking system," Carney
said at the Economist's Buttonwood conference in New York.
While capital injections into the banks would help, he said
the pressure experienced by banks "will be felt in Canada, the
U.S. and other markets."
European Union leaders agreed to a plan Wednesday to boost
a 440 billion euro ($600 billion) bailout fund by about
fourfold.
While there is consensus on the need for European banks to
raise around 110 billion euros in extra capital to withstand a
potential Greek debt default and wider financial contagion,
governments and banks are still haggling over the scale of
write-offs private bondholders will have to take on their Greek
debt holdings, sources said.
The Bank of Canada slashed its growth forecasts for the
fourth quarter to just 0.8 percent annualized, from 2.9
percent. That is down from a likely 2 percent in the third
quarter.
"We are expecting that the situation in Europe, the
weakness in the United States will have an impact on confidence
in Canada," Carney said earlier in the day at a news
conference.
(Reporting by Steven C. Johnson and Kristina Cooke; Editing by
Leslie Adler)