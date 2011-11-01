Nov 1 Below are key quotes from Bank of Canada Governor Mark Carney speaking to a Parliamentary committee in Ottawa:

ON TIMELINE FOR RESOLVING CRISIS:

"There are deeper fundamentals, causes of the situation in Europe that have built up over a number of years and can only be resolved over a number of years. And if I may finish with this, that is why the measures that European authorities are putting in place have to have that time horizon in order to facilitate those adjustments in those economies while at the same time the Europeans reconstruct, refound in our terminology, monetary union and how it works so that they don't fall back into this situation a decade or two decades hence."

ON EUROPEAN BANK RECAPITALIZATION

"With respect to the recapitalization of the European banking system -- or the objective to raise the capital ratios, more precisely, of the European banking system -- we would advocate that a component of that is met through new capital, that it is not all met through reduction in assets because a reduction in assets is going to intensify the pressures on financial conditions not just in Europe, but elsewhere in the world. And it is going to displace new credit creation in Europe and elsewhere as assets are sold. If there is a better opportunity for a financial institution to buy an asset ... rather than make a new loan, that's going to have an impact, for example say, in the United States if it is a U.S. dollar asset. And so we would put an emphasis on at least a component being met through new capital and there are ways of doing that relatively efficiently, including with contingent capital, which reduces the dilution of existing shareholders given current trading levels."

ON CONSUMERS AND LOW INTEREST RATES:

"One of the great risks in the current environment is that Canadians take low interest rates, very low, extremely low, historically low interest rates for granted, and they construct their financial affairs, with very long-term liabilities such as a mortgage, on the expectation that interest rates will basically stay at these levels over the life of that mortgage."

"In taking on a longer-term debt, people should look at their ability to service it at a more normal rate of interest ... Canadians can make their own judgments about what normal is, but it's considerably higher than rates are today."

ON THE IDEA OF TARGETING EMPLOYMENT: (from official translation of original French)

"It's also important to point out that the inflation objective is to create a low, stable and predictable rate of inflation and this will help control other factors that you just mentioned. History has shown that if you try to directly affect things like the unemployment rate, as it turns out it has a negative effect on both inflation and employment and this is in fact what happened in the 1970s. It's also important to point out that our targeted inflation policy is nevertheless flexible and we do take into account factors such as the unemployment rate, the rate of debt and we do track inflationary pressures."

"The unemployment rate has been lower since we targeted a certain rate of inflation. If you look at other indicators, including the health of financial markets, the health of the labor market we believe that these figures have improved with our targeted inflation rate."

ON A FINANCIAL TRANSACTION TAX

"The prospect of a global financial transaction tax is extremely low, in fact I would say it's a null set, and so we're into the realm of the hypothetical."

"Our view is that there is significant opposition to it because it is a second, third or fourth-best way of addressing various issues."

"The experience of Sweden and others who had variants of this in the 80s or 90s has been that they net lose money, because the level of activity that goes abroad is so significant."

ON THE CANADIAN DOLLAR: (translated from French)

"It's clear that the persistence (in the strength) of the Canadian dollar is a challenge for the Canadian economy. We have mentioned in the report that it is a risk for the Canadian economy."

"The Bank of Canada's policy with the government of Canada ... on intervention in the FX markets is ... (to act in) an extreme situation, and it is the judgment of the bank governor and the minister of finance what those situations are."

ON HOUSEHOLD DEBT (from official translation of original French)

"This situation is creating one of the largest downside risks to Canada's economy. It's still a significant risk in the short term because there is a possibility that the rate of household debt might continue to grow."

"It's quite possible that there might be an employment shock, a real estate market shock, any type of shock might occur and as a result the impact of household debt would be even more severe than it has been in the past ... it's called the paradox of thrift. This is something that the bank is taking into account now. There needs to be a shock within the Canadian economy (for that to happen), this hasn't happened yet. We're working closely with the Superintendent of Financial Institutions, with the Department of Finance to adjust the rules with regards to mortgage insurance in Canada in order to .... bring down the level of household debt ... to help those most vulnerable to a shock."

"Interest rates may rise in the medium term in an expanding context in that kind of situation, certain Canadian households are very vulnerable and they will encounter more difficult times."

ON U.S. ECONOMIC INFLUENCE:

"Without question though, what the federal government of the United States does will have a material impact on the economic outlook. To explain the way our projection works this time, is working this time, is we are assuming that none of the provisions -- we are not including, let me put it that way, we are not including any of the provisions in the American Jobs Act in the forecasts for the U.S. economy. And so there is a little more than 1.2-1.3 percentage points of potential growth next year in the U.S. if all aspects of the American Jobs Act were to be passed by Congress. But we're including none of that. So one of the things to watch in terms of where the U.S. goes next year is what if anything does get passed through that process."

ON CANADIAN BANKS:

"We're all aware of the experience in 2008-9 and how well our system performed. Since those years the liquidity position of Canadian financial institutions has dramatically improved. In other words, they are more liquid than they were then at a time of a liquidity crisis, so they're in even better shape now and this has more than doubled in terms of the overall liquidity position. The capital position of the Canadian banks has further improved. In addition their risk management, which was strong in our opinion and I believe in the opinion of the superintendent, has further improved ..."

ON BUSINESS INVESTMENT:

"We are just at a point where the level of business investment is back to the level it was before the crisis, so we've just kind of come back to the point. This is really the crucial moment, the crucial coming quarters and years, for whether we are going to sustain our businesses, as Mr Manley suggests, are going to sustain that pickup in investment and are going to start to build that productivity that they will need in a tougher global environment. We would say that despite the global uncertainty, all of the other conditions are there."

ON GREEK VOTE ON DEBT DEAL:

"In terms of the Greek measures, obviously in times of difficult structural adjustment, major fiscal austerity, tough decisions that governments such as the Greek government is contemplating, it is imperative that there is widespread support, broad democratic support for those measures because they will unfold over a period of time. And if this is a judgment of the Greek government that this is the best approach to validate that support, we fully respect that."

