OTTAWA Nov 1 Bank of Canada Governor Mark Carney said on Tuesday he understood Greece's decision to seek a popular mandate for its planned tough austerity measures in the form of a referendum.

"Obviously in times of difficult structural adjustment, major fiscal austerity, tough decisions that governments such as the Greek government is contemplating, it is imperative that there is widespread support, broad democratic support for those measures because they will unfold over a period of time," Carney told the House of Commons finance committee.

"And if this is a judgment of the Greek government that this is the best approach to validate that support, we fully respect that," he said.

Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou threw his country's euro zone membership into jeopardy on Monday by calling a referendum on a bailout package European leaders agreed last week.

Carney, expected to be named head of the Financial Stability Board within days, repeated that he expects the European debt crisis to be contained but that he expects a brief recession in the region.

The Bank of Canada last week gave Europe's debt crisis and U.S. weakness as the main reasons for sharply downgrading its economic growth forecasts and extending an interest rate freeze.

The bank has held its benchmark interest rate steady at an ultra-low 1 percent for over a year.

Most economists expect the next move to be a hike, but not until late 2012 or 2013. Markets are pricing in a rate cut.