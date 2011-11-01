* Imperative that Greece has domestic support for measures
* Still sees euro-area crisis contained
OTTAWA Nov 1 Bank of Canada Governor Mark
Carney said on Tuesday he understood Greece's decision to seek
a popular mandate for its planned tough austerity measures in
the form of a referendum.
"Obviously in times of difficult structural adjustment,
major fiscal austerity, tough decisions that governments such
as the Greek government is contemplating, it is imperative that
there is widespread support, broad democratic support for those
measures because they will unfold over a period of time,"
Carney told the House of Commons finance committee.
"And if this is a judgment of the Greek government that
this is the best approach to validate that support, we fully
respect that," he said.
Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou threw his country's
euro zone membership into jeopardy on Monday by calling a
referendum on a bailout package European leaders agreed last
week.
Carney, expected to be named head of the Financial
Stability Board within days, repeated that he expects the
European debt crisis to be contained but that he expects a
brief recession in the region.
The Bank of Canada last week gave Europe's debt crisis and
U.S. weakness as the main reasons for sharply downgrading its
economic growth forecasts and extending an interest rate
freeze.
The bank has held its benchmark interest rate steady at an
ultra-low 1 percent for over a year.
Most economists expect the next move to be a hike, but not
until late 2012 or 2013. Markets are pricing in a rate cut.
(Reporting by Randall Palmer, David Ljunggren and Louise
Egan; editing by Janet Guttsman)