* Carney sees growth resuming in Canada, no U.S. recession
* EU crisis "fixable", needs bank capital plan
* Says BoC has variety of tools, policy options if needed
* Says 2008-type financial crisis unlikely
By Frank McGurty
SAINT JOHN, New Brunswick, Sept 20 Canadian
economic growth will resume this year and the European debt
crisis is "fixable" with existing resources, Bank of Canada
Governor Mark Carney said on Tuesday.
In an apparent bid to counter growing fears of another
recession in Canada, Carney also said he does not expect a U.S.
recession, although the risk of one has "clearly risen". He
pledged to act to protect the Canadian recovery if needed,
although he did not signal an intention to cut interest rates.
"For its part, the Bank of Canada has a wide range of tools
and policy options that it will continue to deploy as
appropriate," Carney said in the prepared text of his speech.
Those tools include emergency liquidity operations for
banks in case of a massive external shock, he said.
Speaking as markets focus on the debt-stressed euro zone
and efforts to prevent Greece from defaulting, Canada's top
banker said the country is more threatened by its neighbor and
top trade partner, the United States, where the economy is
"close to stall speed".
Carney estimated U.S. economic growth of about 2 percent
through mid-2012, compared with the bank's July forecast of
around 3.25 percent in the second half of this year and in
2012-13.
His comments otherwise appeared largely the same as in the
bank's last rate statement and in Carney's testimony to
Parliament in mid-August.
"I don't think we are quite at the stage where they need to
contemplate (interest-rate) cuts but the bank will be very
flexible and see how the situation evolves to respond
appropriately," said David Tulk, chief Canada macro strategist
at TD Securities.
"But our view is that they would prefer to keep the policy
rate lower for longer and let fiscal stimulus provide any
support in the event the economy needs it."
The bank held its overnight target rate at 1 percent on
Sept. 7 and signaled it would hold interest rates steady for
some time.
In a Reuters survey of Canada's 12 primary securities
dealers following that rate decision, the median forecast was
for a rate increase next July. [CA/POLL]
However, yields on overnight index swaps, which trade based
on expectations for the policy rate, are pricing in a rate cut
by March. BOCWATCH
Before Carney spoke, the International Monetary Fund
downgraded its 2011 economic growth forecast for Canada on
Tuesday to 2.1 percent from 2.9 percent, and to 1.9 percent in
2012 from 2.6 percent.
The bank won't revisit its forecasts of 2.8 percent for
2011 and 2.6 percent next year until its October report.
EUROPE HAS THE RESOURCES
Carney dedicated much of his speech and news conference to
the European debt crisis, hammering home the message that the
region has the resources to manage the crisis but lacks the
political will.
He lined up behind the IMF's calls for a comprehensive plan
to recapitalize banks.
The European Financial Stability Facility and the European
Central Bank have enough resources to deal with the problem, he
said.
"They have more than sufficient resources ... in the
European monetary union countries to address the situation in
the peripheral economies and even some of the core countries
that are being put under strain," Carney said.
A repeat of the 2008 credit crisis is "unlikely," he said,
because of the liquidity available in Europe.
Brazil has said it was willing to pump in $10 billion
through the IMF to aid Europe, but Carney said that while such
initiatives were welcome they were not necessary.
"In many respects to look to the external sources of
capital, whether it's from a major reserve holder like China or
from the IMF or other pools of capital ... is a question of
political will to take the decision to deploy the resources
that they have to address (the crisis)."
(Additional reporting by Louise Egan, David Ljunggren, Andrea
Hopkins, Trish Nixon and Julie Gordon; Writing by Louise Egan;
editing by Peter Galloway)