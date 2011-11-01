* Carney says dual inflation/jobs mandate can backfire
* Adjustments to Bank of Canada mandate being considered
* Carney says inflation targeting should be flexible
OTTAWA, Nov 1 Bank of Canada Governor Mark
Carney dismissed the idea on Tuesday of the central bank
targeting employment as well as inflation in its mandate, as
the U.S. Federal Reserve does, saying that trying to do both
can backfire.
Nonetheless, Carney - a front-runner to head the Financial
Stability Board, a global bank regulator - did say there might
be a need for more flexibility to take broader financial
stability into account when the Bank of Canada sets interest
rates.
The bank and the federal government are examining whether
to expand or adjust the central bank's role as they craft a new
five-year mandate for it, which will start in 2012.
"History has shown that if you try to directly affect
things like the unemployment rate, as it turns out it has a
negative effect on both inflation and employment, and this is
in fact what happened in the 1970s," Carney told the House of
Commons finance committee.
The left-leaning opposition New Democratic Party said last
month that the finance committee would look at whether the Bank
of Canada's mandate is broad enough, and whether factors such
as employment should be considered.
The bank's only target under its current mandate is an
annual inflation rate of 2 percent, with a control range of 1
to 3 percent. By contrast, the Fed has a dual target of low and
stable prices and maximum employment. [ID:nN1E79J1YO]
"The unemployment rate has been lower since we targeted a
certain rate of inflation," Carney said. "If you look at other
indicators, including the health of financial markets, the
health of the labor market, we believe that these figures have
improved with our targeted inflation rate."
The main argument for targeting both jobs and inflation is
the risk that blind pursuit of stable inflation could lead to
unacceptable unemployment rates.
Proponents of an inflation-only target say that a central
bank can be torn in two directions and end up losing
credibility if, for example, it allows prices to rise too fast
in the pursuit of more employment.
Carney said that, since it was brought in in 1991,
inflation targeting has proven its worth in both tranquil and
turbulent times. "Even so, we are always looking to improve the
framework."
The bank has studied three possible changes - revising the
inflation rate that it targets, switching to price-level
targeting and giving monetary policy a bigger role in ensuring
financial stability.
It appears set to change little other than to explain how
it may be flexible with the timeline for bringing inflation to
target if confronted with financial instability.
When asked to comment on Tuesday, Finance Minister Jim
Flaherty said only that the bank's mandate would continue to be
controlling inflation.
"We'll deal with the range when we announce the agreement,"
he said.
Carney has increasingly advocated taking financial
stability into account in setting monetary policy, suggesting
that monetary policy should be used as a last resort in this
case.
Currently, for example, that would mean the bank could look
at whether to take action on rising house prices to avoid the
dangers of a bubble, even though it forecasts overall inflation
will be lower than its 2 percent target for most of 2012 and
2013.
"What we have favored is very good regulations, micro
regulations starting with the Superintendent of Financial
Institutions," he said. "Secondly, selected macro prudential
tools such as the government has used in the mortgage market.
"And then, only after those have been used to their maximum
impact, if there is a generalized issue, then there may be a
role for monetary policy to play within a flexible inflation
targeting framework."
