OTTAWA Jan 12 The plunge in oil prices has
significantly dampened the outlook for Canadian companies tied
to the energy sector, though overall business sentiment remains
positive with sales expected to grow at a slightly faster pace
this year, a Bank of Canada survey showed on Monday.
The central bank's quarterly business outlook survey showed
that companies anticipating a positive impact from the U.S.
economic recovery are more optimistic than others.
The balances of opinion on employment and investment in the
machinery and equipment sector declined overall, though hiring
intentions and investment plans were more robust for
manufacturers than for companies in other sectors.
Overall investment intentions were sharply lower compared
with the previous survey, primarily owing to lower expectations
from Western Canadian companies amid the collapse in oil prices,
the survey said.
"Oil price developments have led many firms to be more
uncertain about the outlook for their businesses, which has had
an impact on their upcoming investment projects," the survey
said.
The drop in oil also weighed on inflation expectations, with
a majority of businesses expecting total consumer price index
inflation over the next two years to be in the bottom half of
the Bank of Canada's 1 to 3 percent target range.
Separately, a Bank of Canada survey of senior loan officers
showed business lending conditions were nearly unchanged during
the fourth quarter.
