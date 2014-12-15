OTTAWA Dec 15 The Canadian government will curb
its spending if necessary due to lower oil prices in order to
meet its budgetary plans, Treasury Board President Tony Clement
told Reuters on Monday.
The federal government has pledged to balance the budget in
2015-16 but if oil prices continue to be low, they are expected
to take a bite out of government revenues. Clement, who is
responsible for federal spending, said the government was
monitoring the situation very closely.
"And if we have to make changes to our plans, we will do
that, but I don't think the appropriate response is to light our
hair on fire and run around in circles," he said in an
interview. "I don't think anybody wants us to panic. I think
everybody wants us to stick to our plan."
(Reporting by Randall Palmer; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)