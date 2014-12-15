(Adds remarks on ending March spending spree; comments on
economy; background)
By Randall Palmer
OTTAWA Dec 15 The Canadian government will curb
its spending if necessary due to lower oil prices in order to
meet its budgetary plans, Treasury Board President Tony Clement
told Reuters on Monday.
The federal government has pledged to balance the budget in
2015-16 but if oil prices continue to be low, they are expected
to take a bite out of government revenues
"We continue to monitor the situation very closely, I can
assure you of that, and if we have to make changes to our plans,
we will do that," Clement, who is responsible for federal
spending, said in an interview.
"But I don't think the appropriate response is to light our
hair on fire and run around in circles. I don't think anybody
wants us to panic. I think everybody wants us to stick to our
plan."
Finance Minister Joe Oliver separately told reporters, ahead
of a meeting with provincial finance ministers, that he still
expected to run a budget surplus in the coming fiscal year.
Clement said Canadian economic activity was still very
robust so far, job growth was strong and the economy's
fundamentals remained strong.
"To an extent, we are a bit of an oasis in a very uncertain
world situation," he said.
Offsetting the lower oil price's effect on the economy has
been strong growth in the United States, which has boosted
demand for Canadian non-oil exports.
Cheaper oil also leaves more money in consumers' hands, and
the prospect prompted Quebec Finance Minister Carlos Leitao to
tell reporters on Monday that for non-oil provinces it has "the
same effect as a big tax reduction." It has the same effect in
the United States and will lead to more imports from Canada.
The political opposition in the Canadian House of Commons
has criticized the Canadian government for spending less than it
has budgeted in some departments. Clement said he was not going
to apologize for underspending.
He said tradition in the previous Liberal governments of
Jean Chretien and Paul Martin was to go on a spending spree in
March, the final month of the fiscal year, to take advantage of
any extra budgetary room before the books were closed.
"We managed to wring out of the system some of the March
madness that was the hallmark of the Chretien/Martin years," he
said.
(Reporting by Randall Palmer; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)