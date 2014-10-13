(Repeats to additional subscribers)
By Andrea Hopkins
TORONTO Oct 13 While Toronto's housing boom
rolls on, some of the housing itself is falling apart.
Canada's biggest city has more than 100,000 units under
construction as developers and investors seek to cash in on
condo prices that are up 25.7 percent in the city over the past
five years. The trouble is, many buildings are so poorly
constructed that some residents fear that the money-spinners of
today could become the slums of the future.
Glass panels have been falling off newly built Toronto
condos, including the luxury Shangri-La and Trump towers and a
dozen or more lesser-known buildings across the city. New
buildings suffer from water leaks and poor insulation, making
them ill-suited to Canadian weather.
"Many buildings that went up during the beginning of this
condo boom are already facing high repair costs, and in many
cases lawsuits, because they are built so shabbily," said Ted
Kesik, a professor of building science at the University of
Toronto.
"The life cycle is clear. They are okay for the first five
years, they gradually deteriorate by year 10 ... and don't even
reach year 20 before significant remedial work needs to be done.
In 50 years these buildings may well become an urban slum."
That's all far in the future for builders and investors who
have had little trouble finding tenants, with the city's rental
vacancy rate at 1.8 percent. Condo prices are rising across the
country, up 16.8 percent in the last five years, according to
the Canadian Real Estate Association.
Real estate brokers are dealing mostly with 10-year
investors who want to buy from a blueprint, double their equity
during the five years of construction, and enjoy rental income
and price appreciation for five more years before selling and
investing again elsewhere.
"It's all about timing. We advise most clients to get out
before that five-year mark," said Roy Bhandari of Sage Real
Estate, which notched nearly C$50 million in Toronto condo sales
in 2013, with clients typically from China, Eastern Europe, or
the Middle East. "It's the magic number because after five years
the warranties are expired."
The spate of falling glass sheets prompted the Ontario
government to improve the building code in 2012 to stipulate
that better glass be used for balconies, but the problem
continues. In July, balcony glass panels fell off the 65-storey
Shangri-La hotel and condominium building in Toronto's downtown
core for the fifth time.
THE ALLURE OF CANADA
Canada's reputation as a safe haven from global financial
storms has driven condo development in Toronto and Vancouver
since 2009, attracting investors at home and abroad spooked by
stocks, bonds, and foreign banks at risk of failure.
"The first reason they chose Canada is the banking system.
It's the most boring banking system on the planet, but it makes
it the safest," said Bhandari.
Less important are the finer points of the condos, with
investors primarily focused on value, location, and amenities.
"Investors never see the suite. They buy it and sell it, and
they are not flying in to micro-manage the investment," Bhandari
said.
While there are no numbers on how many of Canada's condos
are being bought by foreign investors, estimates range from 5
percent to 50 percent. The Shangri-La in Toronto is part of a
chain owned and managed by Hong Kong-based Shangri-La Hotels and
Resorts, one of the world's leading hotel companies.
"It's almost like the dot-com bubble, in that you have to
see it coming and sell, because if not, you'll get burned," said
building scientist Kesik.
Renters and some real estate agents blame weak provincial
regulations for problems with poorly built condominiums.
"The Building Code is a joke, the Condominium Act is a
joke," said David Fleming, a condo buyer turned realtor. "The
City of Toronto relies on the permits, the fees for its tax
base, and construction and condos are what is carrying the city.
You do not kill the goose that lays the golden egg."
Fleming bought a pre-construction condo in 2005 that was
scheduled to be finished in 2007. When he finally got his unit's
keys in 2010, the rest of the building was still under
construction, and he saw defects everywhere. He sold his unit
within two years.
The Ontario building code, a provincial responsibility, is
reviewed every five years, said Conrad Spezowka, a spokesman for
Ontario's Municipal Affairs and Housing ministry. He noted it
was most recently amended in June 2012 to address the failing
glass problem.
"While the province is responsible for administering the
Ontario Building Code, municipalities are responsible for
enforcement and inspecting construction and renovation to ensure
it complies with the code," Spezowka said in an e-mail.
In January, a report from Toronto's Auditor General found
enforcement of the building code was lax and in need of a
top-to-bottom review. Two-thirds of open building permits across
Toronto had no inspection for over a year. Of the 3,735 reported
code violations in 2012, only 30 percent had been inspected, and
more violations were issued than closed each year.
Toronto's building office did not respond to requests for
comments for this story.
Most condo owners are reluctant to make a fuss about poorly
built condominiums for fear of lowering asset values as they try
to offload the unit. Nonetheless, lawyer Ted Charney in
September launched his sixth class-action lawsuit against a
major Toronto developer, a C$29 million suit over wildly
fluctuating water temperatures in a condo high-rise that are
being blamed on the installation of improper water valves.
"Our building code is woefully deficient," said Audrey Loeb,
a real estate lawyer dubbed "the Condo Queen" for her focus on
condominium owners who were promised one thing when they were
buying and got much less when they moved in. "The municipal and
provincial governments have not imposed high enough obligations
on developers."
Developers said there are plenty of checks and balances, and
that mistakes are corrected quickly.
"There's a lot of moving parts. It's not like there is a
mistake because we're trying to provide cheap product. It is the
opposite. Everyone is always trying to better themselves," said
Barry Fenton, president and chief executive of Lanterra
Developments, which is among those being sued for falling glass
at one of its new condo towers.
"The systems that we have in place have worked, they are
healthy. There is no question if building inspectors or policies
suggest we should make changes, we're here to listen and make
the changes. Change is good."
Reporting by Andrea Hopkins.
Pickering)