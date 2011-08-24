* Index drops 6.6 points in August from July
* Hits lowest level since July 2009
* TD warns that Canada could slip back into recession
* Job creation, household finances major worries
(Adds TD Economic's warning of recession risk)
TORONTO, Aug 24 Canadian consumer confidence
slumped in August for a fourth straight month, bringing the
index to its lowest level since July 2009, on worries over job
creation and doubts about making major purchases.
The Conference Board of Canada's Index of Consumer
Confidence fell 6.6 points to 74.7 in August from July, the
most substantial decline in the last four months, data showed
on Wednesday.
"Clearly the uncertainty is weighing heavily on Canadian
consumers," said Pedro Antunes, an economist with the
Conference Board. "Negativity towards future job creation and
an unwillingness to make a major purchase were the primary
signs of this waning consumer confidence."
The survey was conducted Aug. 4-14, right in the midst of
acrimonious U.S. debt ceiling talks and the historic U.S.
credit rating downgrade by Standard & Poor's. The survey has a
margin of error of plus or minus 2.2 percent.
Other surveys worldwide have shown deteriorating consumer
confidence as signs of slowing economies take their toll on
sentiment.
In Canada, consumers were at their most pessimistic since
April 2009 about whether it is a good or a bad time to make a
major purchase, with just over half of respondents saying it
was a bad time.
Pessimism was also on the rise on questions about current
and future household finances, while the balance of opinion
towards future employment fell for a third straight month.
Toronto Dominion Bank's (TD.TO) economics department warned
that Canada's economy may have contracted in the second
quarter, and if that is the case, worries that the country's
economy has already entered a recession will increase.
Further, it said that the risk of a "technical recession --
two consecutive quarters of contraction in the gross domestic
product (GDP) -- "has undoubtedly risen in Canada."
"If the U.S. economy contracts, the chances that Canada
will follow suit are high," the bank said in a note.
Statistics Canada releases the second quarter GDP numbers
on Wednesday next week. TD said it expects a flat reading.
(Reporting by Ka Yan Ng and John McCrank)