BRIEF-Regenxbio announces proposed public offering of common stock
OTTAWA Jan 10 Canada's Industry Minister, James Moore, said on Friday that the Canadian dollar has been trading within a steady range, suggesting the government is not too worried about the currency's week-long slide to a four-year low.
"I think the range of fluctuations has been relatively steady," Moore told Reuters in an interview, when asked if volatility in the foreign exchange rate was a concern.
"I know that this is an endless debate about the value of the dollar and what it means for firms. For some firms a higher dollar is a good thing and for others it creates challenges, and the inverse is equally true," he said.
* Avis Budget Group Inc- on March 15, unit avis budget rental car funding issued $600 million of asset-backed securities with a maturity of five years
March 21 Plex Systems Inc, a privately held U.S. maker of software used to run manufacturing plants, is exploring a potential sale which it hopes will value it at more than $1 billion, including debt, according to people familiar with the matter.