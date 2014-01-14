TORONTO Jan 14 Canada's manufacturing sector is happy with the lower Canadian dollar, which presents "remarkable opportunities," Canada's junior finance minister, Kevin Sorenson, said on Tuesday.

"I think ... the manufacturing sector (is) quite pleased that we have a dollar that the value is down from what it was a number of months ago," Sorenson, secretary of state for finance, told reporters. "I would say that with the dollar being low there is remarkable opportunity. We're an exporting country and as you know by far the majority of everything we manufacture here and everything we grow here we export and so there's opportunity."