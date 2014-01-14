TORONTO Jan 14 Canada's manufacturing sector is
happy with the lower Canadian dollar, which presents "remarkable
opportunities," Canada's junior finance minister, Kevin
Sorenson, said on Tuesday.
"I think ... the manufacturing sector (is) quite pleased
that we have a dollar that the value is down from what it was a
number of months ago," Sorenson, secretary of state for finance,
told reporters. "I would say that with the dollar being low
there is remarkable opportunity. We're an exporting country and
as you know by far the majority of everything we manufacture
here and everything we grow here we export and so there's
opportunity."