(Corrects headline to Q2 from Q1)

Aug 30 Canada's current account deficit widened to C$15.33 billion ($15.64 billion) in the second quarter from a revised C$10.07 billion deficit in the first quarter as the trade balance returned to deficit following two quarters in surplus, Statistics Canada said on Tuesday.

Seasonally adjusted figures in billions of Canadian dollars:

Q2 2011 Q1(Rev) Q1(Prev) Q4 2010

Current Account -15.325 -10.070 -8.916 -10.282

Goods -3.501 +1.800 +1.715 +0.377

Services -6.245 -5.842 -6.106 -5.889

Investment Income -4.729 -5.168 -4.070 -4.443

NOTE: Analysts had on average forecast a current account deficit of C$13.75 billion in the second quarter of 2011. ($1=0.98 Canadian) (Reporting by Howaida Sorour; Editing by David Ljunggren)