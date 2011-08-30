(Corrects headline to Q2 from Q1)
Aug 30 Canada's current account deficit widened
to C$15.33 billion ($15.64 billion) in the second quarter from
a revised C$10.07 billion deficit in the first quarter as the
trade balance returned to deficit following two quarters in
surplus, Statistics Canada said on Tuesday.
Seasonally adjusted figures in billions of Canadian
dollars:
Q2 2011 Q1(Rev) Q1(Prev) Q4 2010
Current Account -15.325 -10.070 -8.916 -10.282
Goods -3.501 +1.800 +1.715 +0.377
Services -6.245 -5.842 -6.106 -5.889
Investment Income -4.729 -5.168 -4.070 -4.443
NOTE: Analysts had on average forecast a current account
deficit of C$13.75 billion in the second quarter of 2011.
($1=0.98 Canadian)
(Reporting by Howaida Sorour; Editing by David Ljunggren)