OTTAWA Oct 17 Despite world economic uncertainty, Canada will press ahead with plans to cut billions of dollars in government spending, the federal minister in charge of the program said on Monday.

"We're convinced that this is part of being fiscally prudent as a government, which is what markets and business investors are looking for," Treasury Board Minister Tony Clement told Reuters in an interview.

The cuts are part of a government plan to eliminate the budget deficit by finding C$4 billion ($3.9 billion) a year in savings by 2014-15 from an envelope of C$80 billion, or about 5 percent of overall spending.

($1=$1.02 Canadian) (Reporting by David Ljunggren; editing by Rob Wilson)