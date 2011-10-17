OTTAWA Oct 17 Despite world economic
uncertainty, Canada will press ahead with plans to cut billions
of dollars in government spending, the federal minister in
charge of the program said on Monday.
"We're convinced that this is part of being fiscally
prudent as a government, which is what markets and business
investors are looking for," Treasury Board Minister Tony
Clement told Reuters in an interview.
The cuts are part of a government plan to eliminate the
budget deficit by finding C$4 billion ($3.9 billion) a year in
savings by 2014-15 from an envelope of C$80 billion, or about 5
percent of overall spending.
($1=$1.02 Canadian)
(Reporting by David Ljunggren; editing by Rob Wilson)