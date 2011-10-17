* Cuts needed to boost market confidence - minister
* Canada seeking C$4 billion a year in cuts
OTTAWA Oct 17 Despite world economic
uncertainty, Canada will press ahead with plans to cut billions
of dollars in government spending, the federal minister in
charge of the program said on Monday.
"We're convinced that this is part of being fiscally
prudent as a government, which is what markets and business
investors are looking for," Treasury Board Minister Tony
Clement told Reuters in an interview.
The cuts are part of a government plan to eliminate the
budget deficit by finding C$4 billion ($3.9 billion) a year in
savings by 2014-15 from an envelope of C$80 billion, or about 5
percent of overall spending.
Clement brushed off political opponents who cite the 2008
crisis as a reason Ottawa should not be cutting spending, given
the fragile state of the world economy.
"This is a very different kind of economic situation than
that which was facing the world three years ago ... Here what
we're facing is uncertainties in the marketplace caused by
sovereign debt," he said.
"The best way to deal with that as a government is to offer
the fiscal virtue of lowering the deficit in stages to get back
to balance with a plan that will get you there, that is a real
plan, and is a legitimate plan".
($1=$1.02 Canadian)
(Reporting by David Ljunggren; editing by Peter Galloway)