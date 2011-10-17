* Cuts needed to boost market confidence - minister

* Canada seeking C$4 billion a year in cuts (Adds quotes, background)

OTTAWA Oct 17 Despite world economic uncertainty, Canada will press ahead with plans to cut billions of dollars in government spending, the federal minister in charge of the program said on Monday.

"We're convinced that this is part of being fiscally prudent as a government, which is what markets and business investors are looking for," Treasury Board Minister Tony Clement told Reuters in an interview.

The cuts are part of a government plan to eliminate the budget deficit by finding C$4 billion ($3.9 billion) a year in savings by 2014-15 from an envelope of C$80 billion, or about 5 percent of overall spending.

Clement brushed off political opponents who cite the 2008 crisis as a reason Ottawa should not be cutting spending, given the fragile state of the world economy.

"This is a very different kind of economic situation than that which was facing the world three years ago ... Here what we're facing is uncertainties in the marketplace caused by sovereign debt," he said.

"The best way to deal with that as a government is to offer the fiscal virtue of lowering the deficit in stages to get back to balance with a plan that will get you there, that is a real plan, and is a legitimate plan".

($1=$1.02 Canadian) (Reporting by David Ljunggren; editing by Peter Galloway)